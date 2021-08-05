Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

