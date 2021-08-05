Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,126,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,263,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 183,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 171.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

