Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $191,887,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $13.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,370. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

