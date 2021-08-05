BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $129,778.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.35 or 0.00925452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00096867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043521 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BCV is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.