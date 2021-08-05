bitCNY Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $959,809.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00139844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,929.21 or 1.00670401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00831884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

