Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $61,074.46 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,218,019 coins and its circulating supply is 10,218,015 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

