Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 131.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 96.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

