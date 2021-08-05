BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BKT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.49.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.