BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BKT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

