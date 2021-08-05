BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $15.98 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
