BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of MQY opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.