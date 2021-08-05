BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.26 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and $28,852.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00060901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.56 or 0.00943150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00096538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044172 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.