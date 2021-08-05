Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

BE stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 4,203,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 3.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

