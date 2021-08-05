Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLMN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.54.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $807,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.