Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLMN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.54.
BLMN opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $807,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.