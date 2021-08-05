Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,553.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCOR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

