Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BLBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $638.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $108,947.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

