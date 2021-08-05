Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Releases Earnings Results

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%.

Shares of BVH traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,239. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $415.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24.

In related news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495 over the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

