Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 8,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,452. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $376.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.28%.

BRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.