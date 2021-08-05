BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $58.33 Average PT from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,399. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

