BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Sells $856,200.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,462. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.38. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

