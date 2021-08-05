Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.90 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.27.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.58. 13,634,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,002. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

