Boosted Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $88,680.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $228,963.09 and approximately $88,680.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00009754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00100747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00143767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,197.56 or 0.99945360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.76 or 0.00840816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.