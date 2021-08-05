BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.39. 11,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

