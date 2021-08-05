BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $179.52 on Major Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $179.52 or 0.00447065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $19.88 million and $2,110.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00059113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00914864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043191 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,712 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

