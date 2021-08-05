Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 2,153 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $39.64 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.