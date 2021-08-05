Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$37.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

