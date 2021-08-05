BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.48.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.