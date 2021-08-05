BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS.

Shares of BP opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. HSBC set a $23.76 target price on BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

