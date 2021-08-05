BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

