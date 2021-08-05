BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BP has decreased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BP stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC set a $23.76 target price on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.48.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

