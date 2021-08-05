BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
About BrandShield Systems
