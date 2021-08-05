BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

