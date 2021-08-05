Brickley Wealth Management Buys 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.2% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,042.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $333.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

