Brickley Wealth Management Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.70. 174,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

