Brickley Wealth Management Sells 26,889 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,372. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.