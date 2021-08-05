Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Earnings Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.74. 424,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,429. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,382.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

