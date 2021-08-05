BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 333.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%.

BRSP traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

