British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 490.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,798,000 after acquiring an additional 337,774 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,658,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,321,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.