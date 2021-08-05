Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 322.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%.

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $401,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 93.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 21,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $389.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.30.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

