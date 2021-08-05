Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $3,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

