Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Freshpet reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,108. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.69. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.98 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

