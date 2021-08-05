Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 496,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,050. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

