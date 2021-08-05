Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report sales of $60.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.23 million. Prothena posted sales of $200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29,970%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $160.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $200.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 405,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,296. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

