Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $451,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

