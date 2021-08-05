Brokerages Expect Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boqii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

BQ opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27. Boqii has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Boqii by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 114,842 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

