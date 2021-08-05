Brokerages Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.33 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.40. 10,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.