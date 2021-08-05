Brokerages Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. FireEye also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 3,981,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in FireEye by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,023 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FireEye by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of FireEye by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,484 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.