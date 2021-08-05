Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Announce $3.85 EPS

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $3.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LII. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

NYSE:LII traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,141. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,939 shares of company stock worth $6,731,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

