Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.72. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.67. 40,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $91.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

