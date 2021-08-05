Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%.

PFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

PFLT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 6,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,029. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $508.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

