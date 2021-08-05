Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.