Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report $334.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.90 million. Vonage reported sales of $310.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 79,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,838. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

